Marcoleta urges P194-B shift to free electricity for 200–234 kWh users

Senator Rodante Marcoleta urged the Department of Finance to redirect P194 billion set aside for cash aid toward covering free electricity for households consuming 200–234 kilowatt-hours monthly, saying the shift would be more efficient and easier to audit.

“We proposed to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto that instead of using P194 billion for aid — without clear data on whether it reaches 25–27 million Filipinos — we allocate the fund to provide free power to those using 200–234 kWh, as outlined in my bill,” Marcoleta wrote in a Filipino language Facebook post on Saturday.

He added that the change would “save the government around P74 billion,” calling it “more practical, guaranteed to reach beneficiaries, and free from corruption.”

“Secretary Recto immediately agreed and said they are ready to increase the free consumption threshold if needed,” Marcoleta said.