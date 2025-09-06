LTO: Plate delivery tracker gets 95% satisfaction since July

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Saturday urged motor vehicle owners to report to the agency any glitches they may encounter when using the online platform for tracking and delivering license plates.

While the LTOTracker was thoroughly tested and even underwent pilot testing before its formal launch, LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said they are not discounting the possibility of minor issues affecting some users.

The launch of the LTOTracker is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), now led by Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, to maximize the use of digital technology in government service.

“We are expecting some glitches as part of the technology’s birth pangs. While we are monitoring feedback from the users, we will also truly appreciate it if they would report to us their experiences in using the LTOTracker,” Mendoza said.

Overall, Mendoza said the LTO’s feedback system reported around a 95 percent satisfaction rate for the use of LTOTracker since its launch in July this year. He added that he wants to focus on the remaining five percent through monitoring and immediate response to all concerns.

As part of its monitoring, the LTO took notice of a complaint from a motor vehicle owner about non-delivery of license plates despite full payment through a courier service. In response, Mendoza directed the courier to explain and instructed all accredited couriers in the LTOTracker to further improve their delivery processes, particularly customer support.

When asked to explain, the LTO IT unit said such situations arise only in cases where a plate has already been assigned or physically produced, but the vehicle owner failed to claim it from the dealer, or the dealer did not release it to the rightful owner.

Another issue raised by a user was the unexpected appointment requirement after payment. Mendoza said he tasked the unit concerned to explain, and its response was that it was an isolated case, adding that once the client completes payment, backend operations immediately commence processing for delivery.

“I was already assured that system measures have now been implemented to prevent the recurrence of such scenarios and to ensure smoother and more reliable transactions moving forward. But my office will continue to monitor this,” Mendoza said.

“There are different concerns raised by different users and these are now being attended to in order to ensure that similar glitches will not happen again in the future,” he added. “Different users may experience different issues but since its launching, we only received few concerns and these concerns were immediately attended to. That is why we in the LTO are encouraging our users to report any inconvenience they may experience so that we could properly address them."

Mendoza also expressed gratitude to the many LTOTracker users who reported satisfaction with the digital platform’s services.