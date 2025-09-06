LTO admits glitches hound license plate tracker system

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Saturday urged motorists to report glitches in the newly launched LTOTracker system, which monitors and delivers license plates.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said that while the platform underwent testing and pilot runs, some issues could still surface.

“We are expecting some glitches as part of the technology’s birth pangs. While we are monitoring feedback from the users, we will also truly appreciate it if they would report to us their experiences in using the LTOTracker,” Mendoza said.

He said the system has recorded a 95 percent satisfaction rate since its July launch, but the agency is focusing on addressing the remaining 5 percent of concerns.

Among the complaints received was the non-delivery of plates despite full payment through a courier service. Mendoza said he has asked the courier to explain and directed all accredited delivery partners to improve their customer support systems.

The LTO’s IT unit explained that such cases usually happen when a plate has already been produced but was either unclaimed from the dealer or not released to the owner.

Another motorist reported unexpected appointment requirements after payment. Mendoza said the incident was described by the IT unit as isolated, adding that measures have been implemented to prevent a repeat.

“I was already assured that system measures have now been implemented to prevent the recurrence of such scenarios and to ensure smoother and more reliable transactions moving forward. But my office will continue to monitor this,” Mendoza said.

He noted that while users may face different problems, complaints so far have been few and were promptly resolved.

“Different users may experience different issues but since its launching, we only received few concerns and these concerns were immediately attended to,” he said.

“That is why we in the LTO are encouraging our users to report any inconvenience they may experience so that we could properly address them,” Mendoza added, thanking motorists who expressed satisfaction with the new system.