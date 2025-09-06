Llover eyeing new opponent

A massive hunt is under way for a worthy opponent for fast-rising unbeaten bantamweight Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover after his prospective South African foe priced himself out of a match.

Llover was gearing up for a clash with Landi Ngxeke for 26 October in Kyrgyzstan but Gerry Peñalosa, who represents the unbeaten Filipino southpaw, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday from Tokyo that they are looking for a replacement.

“Ngxeke was offered good money but he was making outrageous demands like getting seven first class tickets and the payment of his purse two weeks before the fight,” Peñalosa said.

Llover is promoted by Kameda Promotions and has grand plans for the 22-year-old puncher based out of Gen. Trias in Cavite.

“We may have to move forward,” said Peñalosa, stressing that they have reached out to an American fighter to take over Ngxeke’s place.

Llover is fresh from scoring a resounding eighth-round stoppage of two-time world champion Luis Concepcion of Panama.

Despite negotiations to bring Ngxeke as Llover’s rival next month, Peñalosa insists that the Kyrgyzstan event is green and go.

“The only thing that is lacking right now is Kenneth’s opponent and we will know by next week what’s down the road,” he added.

Llover is ranked in the world by the major sanctioning bodies and holds a 15-0 win-loss card with ten knockouts.

Peñalosa believes if there is an offer to fight for the world crown, he will not hesitate but accept it.

Also joining Peñalosa in running the affairs of Llover is businessman-sportsman Dioceldo Sy.