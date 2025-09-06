Lawyer says major bank froze Curlee and Sarah Discaya’s accounts

One of the country’s largest banks has frozen the accounts of Curlee and Sarah Discaya, their lawyer confirmed on Saturday.

Lawyer Cornelio Samaniego III, legal counsel and spokesperson of the Discaya couple, questioned the freezing of his clients’ bank accounts, saying this is a violation of the law as there is no order yet from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or even from the court to do so.

“As of this date, no order to freeze the accounts of Discaya’s coming from the AMLA [Anti-Money Laundering Act], BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] or court order. Unfortunately, one of the biggest banks in the country has [frozen] the accounts of my client spouses Discaya,” Samaniego told this reporter in a Viber message.

"This is a clear violation of the law on bank deposits regulated by the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas," the lawyer added.

The Discaya couple is being investigated over the alleged anomalous government flood control projects.

Samaniego also confirmed that Curlee Discaya will be attending the next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Kinausap nya ako kagabi, sabi nya samahan ko daw sya sa Senate hearing on Monday,” he told this reporter in a phone interview on Friday.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has compelled Curlee and four other contractors, along with three officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to attend the next hearing into the alleged anomalous government flood control projects on 8 September.

Aside from Curlee Discaya — husband of Sarah Discaya and authorized managing officer of Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation — former Bulacan first district assistant engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez was also summoned to the hearing.

The Senate also issued subpoenas to Darcy Kimel D.J. Respicio, general manager of Darcy & Anna Builders and Trading; Sally N. Santos, owner/manager of SYMS Construction Trading; Maritoni P. Melegrito, authorized managing officer of Elite General Contractor and Development Corporation; Edgardo Saggum, owner/manager of Eddmari Construction and Trading; Engr. Jaypee D. Mendoza, chief, construction division, Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office, DPWH; and Engr. Juanito C. Mendoza, accountant III, Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office, DPWH.