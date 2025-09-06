Lacson to Dizon: ‘Damning evidence’ to unveil ‘rotten fruits’ in DPWH

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is throwing his full support behind newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon’s anti-corruption campaign — and he’s backing it up with hard evidence.

In his social media post on Saturday, Lacson said his office will furnish Dizon with "damning evidence" against corrupt officials in the agency, which he described as “low-hanging rotten fruits” in urgent need of removal.

Lacson, who detailed the corruption behind substandard and ghost flood control projects in a privilege speech last Aug. 20, indicated the evidence should not only serve as proof against corrupt officials but a deterrent for others as well.

“Godspeed, Sec. Vince Dizon. May the force be with you to cleanse the DPWH of greed and self-aggrandizement,” Lacson posted.

“My office will provide you with damning evidence against some ‘low-hanging rotten fruits’ but will instill fear so that others will think twice before following their bad examples,” he added.

Lacson also advised Dizon to “mind your health” while tackling the massive task of cleaning up the department, which has long been plagued by allegations of corruption, waste, and mismanagement.

‘Flooded’ with anomalies’

Lacson, a known anti-corruption advocate, previously delivered a scathing privilege speech titled “Flooded Gates of Corruption,” in which he laid out details of ghost and substandard flood control projects allegedly orchestrated through collusion between DPWH insiders and favored contractors.

He has now confirmed that a follow-up speech is in the works, with new revelations expected to be delivered on the Senate floor on 10 September.

Clean-up drive, accountability

Since taking the reins at the DPWH, Dizon has launched a sweeping anti-corruption initiative. His first acts included demanding courtesy resignations from high-ranking officials, initiating the blacklisting of questionable contractors, and halting the bidding of certain locally funded projects pending review.

He has also ordered the dismissal of several DPWH personnel linked to anomalies and requested immigration lookout bulletins for officials allegedly involved in corruption, to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Dizon, who previously served as the Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects and was known for his key role in the “Build, Build, Build” program, now faces the challenge of reforming one of the most resource-heavy and corruption-prone departments in the bureaucracy.

Lacson emphasized that naming and shaming corrupt individuals is not enough. He reiterated the need for certainty of punishment to serve as a true deterrent to corruption.