Kungfu faces daunting San Beda coaching task

New San Beda University head coach Kungfu Reyes wants to see the rebuilding Lady Red Spikers go deep in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup to gain valuable experience ahead of the collegiate wars.

The seasoned mentor is taking advantage of the pre-season tournament opening on 20 Septemberat the FilOil Playtime Centre as a road test for San Beda, which is still adjusting to his system.

Reyes was appointed head coach of the Lady Red Spikers three months ago with hopes of steering the team in the right direction for the coming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 next year.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to advance in the next round so that we can play more games especially against the teams from the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines),” said Reyes, who brought a wealth of experience to San Beda after leading University of Santo Tomas to UAAP runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2024.

The Lady Red Spikers are in for a tough challenge right in the group stage.

San Beda will battle in a single-robin format no less than four-peat-seeking National University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum of the Philippines University in Pool A.

Only the top two teams after the opening round of the 16-team field, divided into four pools, will advance to the playoffs.

If the Lady Red Spikers got through to the second phase, Reyes could go into a collision course with the Golden Tigresses, now being handled by his former deputy Shaq delos Santos.

“Well, that’s volleyball. We’re still speaking the same language but this time I’ll be on the other side of the court. The program is the same (with UST), more or less. At the end of the day, it’s volleyball,” Reyes said.

UST is bunched in Pool C with University of the Philippines, Mapua University and NCAA Season 100 runner-up Letran.

Pool B is composed of Far Eastern University, Arellano University, Adamson University and Jose Rizal University while reigning four-time NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde, Ateneo de Manila University, San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta are in Pool D.

Reyes is tasked to turn around a program that finished eighth with a 4-14 record in the previous NCAA edition.

Veterans Angel Habacon, Sophie Cagalawan, Erin Navarro, Janelle Bachar, Gwen Bañas, Amber Lily Biong and Patricia Hiponia will banner San Beda.