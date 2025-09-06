Keep rallies peaceful, Black Friday protesters urged

As anti-corruption sentiment grows across the country, Black Friday Protest organizers are urging supporters to stay the course — peacefully.

In a passionate address during a rally held Friday at Ortigas and EDSA in Quezon City, Ka Eric Celis, convenor of the Black Friday Protest movement, warned the public against being drawn into violent street actions that could be used to justify a repeat of history: the declaration of Martial Law, as seen on 21 September 1972.

“The NPA with their fronts are adopting a two-pronged strategy to take over the government or justify martial law and power sharing with the dictatorship,” Celis said.

He claimed that urban operatives of the New People’s Army have infiltrated Metro Manila, aiming to exploit public outrage over corruption scandals, including the alleged “ghost flood projects” at the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Celis alleged that these operatives are behind a recent series of attacks on the Discaya compound in Pasig City, aiming to provoke unrest and incite mass uprisings in the streets.

“We are calling for leadership change, not government takeover,” Celis clarified.

The Black Friday Protest, a growing nationwide movement, continues to gather steam, calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over alleged corruption and misuse of public funds. While frustration is rising, Celis was clear: the movement’s strength lies in discipline, unity and peaceful protest.