Julie Anne San Jose on childhood, purpose, staying true

At just three years old, Julie Anne San Jose found herself stepping into the limelight. While most children her age were playing outdoors or scribbling in notebooks, Julie was already singing in pageants, school programs, and amateur contests. It was the beginning of a life-long journey in show business—one that raised the question: Did stardom rob her of her childhood?

A Childhood unlike most

In her recent appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the “Limitless Star” looked back at her early years in the industry. Though she admitted there were moments when she considered leaving showbiz altogether, Julie clarified that she never felt deprived of her childhood.

“Parang hindi naman,” she said, adding that her younger years were “very interesting” because of the activities she loved—pageants, contests, and singing at school programs.

Rather than feeling shortchanged, Julie saw those experiences as stepping stones toward her future. “Kaya siguro nasanay na din ako na this is what I want to be when I grow up,” she explained.

Family influence and early dreams

Julie credits her parents, and especially her grandmother, for believing in her potential. “Sinabi niya na gusto niya akong maging artista someday kasi may potential ka,” she shared. That encouragement planted a vision in her heart at a young age, shaping the trajectory of her life.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties that came with an early start, Julie insists that her passion carried her through. “Happy talaga ako sa ginagawa ko,” she assured.

A new chapter as a mentor

Now, more than two decades after her first step onstage, Julie is ready to guide the next generation of young talents. She will serve as one of the coaches of The Voice Kids Philippines Season 3, joining Billy Crawford, Zack Tabudlo, and Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico of Ben&Ben.

The new season premieres on 14 September on GMA Network, and for Julie, it’s another milestone that brings her story full circle: from a little girl discovered in contests to a celebrated artist helping young dreamers find their own voices.