Julia Barretto buzzes into beauty with 'Bee Bee'

Julia Barretto takes her first bold step into the beauty business with the launch of Bee Bee, her debut collaboration with Viva Beauty.

Designed to bring fun and freshness back to makeup, Bee Bee champions empowerment, authenticity, and self-love. Julia, who was hands-on in the process—from product testing to brand identity—wanted every detail to reflect her own values.

For its debut, the brand introduces a line of nourishing lip conditioners, featuring playful shades like Sweet Nectar, Beekeeper, Honey Drip, and Bee You. Each lip balm is infused with BeeSpoke Tint technology that adapts to your lips’ natural warmth, plus Bee Smooth ingredients like shea butter and ceramides for long-lasting hydration.

“Bee Bee is my love letter to every Filipina,” Julia says. “It’s about owning your beauty and embracing who you are.”