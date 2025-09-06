Japan Ambassador visits BARMM, boosts peace, education, disaster preparedness

From 4 to 6 September 2025, Ambassador Endo Kazuya visited the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), marking his third visit to the region. Japan has been contributing to peace and development in Mindanao for more than 20 years, with over USD 515 million invested in more than 100 projects under the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD).

During his visit, Ambassador Endo attended ceremonies and visited project sites funded by the Government of Japan, including initiatives in voter education, school feeding, and disaster preparedness.

Voter education launch in BARMM



On 4 September, the launch of the “Partnership for Informed Voting in BARMM” took place in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, under the “Project for Raising Voters’ Awareness and Promoting Digitalization of Electoral Process in Bangsamoro.” The event was attended by Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Commissioner Aimee Ferolino and UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Selva Ramachandran.

The program, implemented by UNDP with a JPY 234 million grant from Japan, aims to increase participation of women, indigenous peoples, and vulnerable groups through multilingual radio programs, digital kiosks, and a voter education app. Ambassador Endo said, “As we stand side-by-side in this historic moment of the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election, may each ballot be a building block of BARMM’s progress. Let these elections lead to a bright future—one that firmly carries the hopes and aspirations of the Bangsamoro.”

Farm-to-school meals program



Ambassador Endo also visited a site of the “Farm-to-School Meals Programme Using Locally Harvested Products in BARMM,” implemented by the World Food Programme. The project provides nutritious daily meals to approximately 10,000 students while linking local farmers to schools to strengthen the school feeding supply chain. The Ambassador joined parents and volunteers in preparing and serving meals and engaged with farmers supplying the program.

Infrastructure and disaster response support



In Cotabato City, Ambassador Endo participated in the turnover ceremony of heavy equipment for disaster response to the BARMM Ministry of Public Works. Four of ten new wheel loaders were ceremonially handed over as part of the JPY 957 million Economic and Social Development Programme. The project aims to enhance infrastructure and disaster response capabilities, with additional equipment—including dump trucks, excavators, and aquatic plant harvesters—scheduled to arrive in the coming months.

Ambassador Endo recognized the strategic importance of the project, stating that each task carried out by the equipment will “embody the shared goodwill between our two countries.”

Japan’s long-standing support continues to strengthen BARMM’s peace, governance, and development programs, reinforcing the bilateral relationship between Japan and the Philippines.