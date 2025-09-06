Isko orders removal of duplicate street signs

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed his dismay over a viral social media post showing overlapping street sign poles and a utility post at the corner of Pedro Gil Street and Felix Street.

In a post by a concerned netizen, it was pointed out that a new street sign was installed without removing the old one.

“That’s wrong. I call that government spending with no sense, no compassion,” Moreno said.

“Clear? Why put up a new one? What’s sad is that they put up a new pole but didn’t remove the old one. Isn’t that useless?” he added.

The reflectorized street name signage project, covering Districts 1 to 6 with a budget of P39.9 million, was approved under former Mayor Honey Lacuna on 23 December 2024.

Moreno said he has already ordered the Department of Engineering and Public Works to remove one of the sign poles.