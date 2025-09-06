Home sweet home for top prospects

Home is where the heart is.

After kicking off their respective professional careers overseas, Geo Chiu, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Dalph Panopio are finally settling down in the country to see action in the Philippine Basketball Association.

The 6-foot-10 Chiu, who is reportedly being eyed by Terrafirma as the top overall pick in the Annual Rookie Draft today at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City, said the main reason for joining the PBA is to be closer to his family.

“Looking back, it’s something I want to fulfill,” said Chiu, who played college ball for Ateneo de Manila University before launching an international career at The Asian Tournament and Japan B. League.

“And at the same time, with the opportunity I have now, I will get a chance to be closer to my family. Being with them is something tough, especially when you’re abroad.”

Gomez de Liaño agrees, saying that being a globetrotter isn’t for everyone.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the PBA. I think it’s about time,” said the 25-year-old playmaker, who had stints in South Korea, Lithuania and Japan. His older brother, Javi, is playing for Magnolia, giving him another good reason to settle down in Manila.

“I already played overseas and gained experience not just as a player, but also as a person. I already gained maturity there so now, I have the perfect chance to be here.”

Like Chiu and Gomez de Liaño, finally staying home after playing in the US, Italy, Korea and India is a no-brainer for Panopio.

The former Gilas Pilipinas Youth star who played for Cal State Bakersfield is happy to put his name into the draft. In fact, the Filipino-Italian guard drew interest from Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, giving him a little assurance that he will be drafted at least in the first round.

“It was easy to be honest, I wanted to be a professional basketball player and being a Filipino helps me be a professional here in the PBA. Being born in Italy I also had a chance to play in the States and overseas, but I feel really lucky in the PBA, play in my country,” said Panopio, whose PBA stint could give him a chance to be with his family as well as his girlfriend in Southeast Asian Games medalist Kaizen dela Serna.

“I really want to make them proud. This is why I do this, it’s to make them proud.”