Home buyers flock to Expanded 4PH

The Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program has fed the hopes of an increasing number of ordinary folks to own a home, after more than 25,000 workers signed up for the program.

The strong interest shown came just three months after Pag-IBIG Fund rolled out its 4PH Online Registration system.

This early success reflects the strong demand and high interest among Filipino workers in securing affordable homeownership through the Marcos administration’s flagship housing initiative.

The Expanded 4PH Program, which now includes house-and-lot units in subdivision developments in addition previously to vertical condominium projects, currently offers socialized housing developments in key areas such as Caloocan City, Cavite, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Rizal, Pampanga, Ilocos Norte, Bacolod, Zamboanga and Davao.

With more projects of the agency underway, even more Filipino workers are expected to benefit in the coming months.

“The high number of registrants in such a short span clearly reflects the need of Filipino workers and their families for affordable homeownership,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“This user-friendly, transparent, and corruption-free digital solution under the Expanded 4PH Program allows us to bring homeownership within reach. The tool also helps match the growing demand with the available housing inventory, and eventually with the more than 251,000 socialized housing units committed by the private sector. This forms part of our many efforts to move us closer to fulfilling President Marcos’ vision of providing Filipino families with safe, decent, and secure homes under a Bagong Pilipinas,” Aliling said.

Mobile system eases registration

The Pag-IBIG Fund’s Expanded 4PH Online Sign-Up Facility is a mobile-optimized platform that enables members to browse available socialized housing projects, view unit photos, calculate estimated monthly payments, and track their registration status in real-time.

Once a member registers through the system, Pag-IBIG Fund conducts a preliminary assessment based on membership status, income and other criteria.

The registrant’s information is then transmitted to the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) for validation.

After completing eligibility checks, the potential homebuyer’s details are endorsed to the partner developer of the selected project to facilitate the housing loan and home purchase process.

“We developed this online registration system with our members’ convenience in mind. It now allows them to easily explore housing options and indicate their interest, so we can reach out and assist them in completing their application. This further supports Aliling’s push for full digitalization in the housing sector, a key component of his 8-point agenda,” Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said.

“At Pag-IBIG Fund, we have always embraced digital transformation as a means of making our services better and more responsive to our members’ needs. Through this facility, first-time homebuyers can now begin their journey to homeownership with just a few clicks,” she said.

Acosta also urged eligible members to take advantage of Pag-IBIG Fund’s ongoing Early Bird Promo, which offers a special three-percent subsidized housing loan rate fixed for 10 years for the first 30,000 qualified borrowers under the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan for the Expanded 4PH.

Under the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan for the Expanded 4PH, qualified members may avail of loans with a subsidized interest rate to finance the purchase of house-and-lot units priced up to P850,000, or condominium units up to P1.8 million.