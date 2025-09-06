Hokkaido’s Hidden Autumn

As Japan’s cities celebrate autumn with fiery festivals and taiko drums, Hokkaido whispers a different story. Here, nature sets the stage, cable cars soar over early crimson peaks, and stunningly-blue ponds that make you wonder how they came to be. Hokkaido’s autumn arrives earlier than the rest of Japan. As early as September, the season already flashes its lively colors throughout its sights. From Sapporo’s golden parks to onsens hidden in mountains, here’s where to find Hokkaido’s most authentic fall.

Sapporo: Odori Park and Hokkaido University

Odori Park’s 1.5km stretch turns golden in autumn, with ginkgo leaves painting the walkways beneath Sapporo’s skyline. As you stroll past sculptures, you can enjoy roasted sweet potatoes from the local vendors. Between the city’s energy and Hokkaido’s wilderness, this park offers autumn’s perfect pause, where sunlight filters through the leaves and the season’s quiet really shines.

Take some time to visit Hokkaido University and stroll through the iconic Gingko tunnel, lined in brilliant golden trees. Also on campus, the Heisei Poplar Avenue also boasts a path surrounded by trees, with this one offering a better view of the season’s clear skies.

Kosetsuen Garden

Built as a villa by the wealthy Iwafune merchant family in the 19th century, Konsetsuen Garden houses around 150 different species of trees, all blazing autumn colors in early September. Immerse yourself in a space where traditional Japanese architecture and nature’s vibrant foliage converge, painting a backdrop that merits a photo-op. Visit in late October to early November and see the Hakodate MOMI‑G Festa, a nighttime illumination event where the autumn leaves are lit up after dark, transforming the garden into a magical, almost other‑worldly space.

Daisetzuzan Asahidake Ropeway

The Asahidake Ropeway lifts you through Japan’s earliest autumn, where by late August, the slopes are already blanketed in autumn’s iconic colors, which turn yellow by late September. Taking a cable car from Sugatami Station reveals a panorama of mountains, their ridges dusted with early snow while golden grasses ripple in alpine winds.

Biei: Blue Pond and Shirahige Waterfall

Shirogane Blue Pond trades crowds for quiet reflections, with its surreally vibrant water contrasted by golden larches and dead trees peaking out from underwater — a testament to nature’s happy accidents. Just five minutes away, Shirahige Waterfall roars over the mountainside, framed by the same “Blue River” where the pond gets its water. From the gorge bridge at 500m, the view stitches together autumn’s extremes: azure water against fiery slopes, all under Hokkaido’s vast skies.