Heavy hitter

The heavyweight fight that will serve as a special attraction during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila is fast taking shape.

James McKenzie Morrison, son of former world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, is being eyed by American dealmaker Sean Gibbons to display his wares on 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gibbons is at the forefront of assembling a major card at the Big Dome as the country marks the golden anniversary of the famed Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier world heavyweight title showdown held on 1 October 1975.

The elder Morrison briefly held the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title by beating George Foreman and was among the division’s biggest names.

His son James is also fighting in the heavyweight class and currently parades a 20-1-2 win-loss-draw ledger with 18 knockouts.

Gibbons said he would know within the next few days if a deal can be made with Morrison before looking elsewhere.

The heavyweight bout taking place in the Thrilla show headlined by the World Boxing Council strawweight champion Melvin Jerusalem against South African Siyakholwa Kuse.

Many of the Philippines’ finest ring talents are also seeing action in the big show being put up by Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow program, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and leading super-bantamweights Marlon Tapales and Carl Jammes Martin.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has expressed his support behind the Thrilla’s celebration amid the impending arrival of some of the personages that took part in the 1975 classic, including Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

A world title fight starring Pedro Taduran, the country’s other world champion, makes the third defense of the International Boxing Federation minimumweight jewels against compatriot Christian Balunan is also being finalized by Gibbons.