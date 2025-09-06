Harrison Plaza to be reborn as SM City Harrison

Harrison Plaza, one of Metro Manila’s most storied retail landmarks, will rise again in a new form: the historic Malate site is being redeveloped by SM Supermalls into a mixed-use flagship to be called SM City Harrison, with an expected opening in 2027.

SM Supermalls’ president said the company has earmarked roughly P150 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years for a mix of new flagship malls and major redevelopments — part of a plan to roll out one flagship mall each year from 2026 to 2030. Among the projects listed by SM is the redevelopment of the Harrison Plaza site in Malate, Manila, with a target completion in 2027.

What is planned

SM has said the P150-billion push will be split between new malls and upgrades to existing properties as it modernizes its portfolio with “open-air promenades, lifestyle zones and sustainable features.”

Company officials have described the program as a shift toward greener, more people-centric developments – language that the firm says will guide flagship projects such as the Sta. Rosa (Nuvali) mall in 2026 and the Harrison redevelopment in 2027.

BusinessWorld Online

At this stage SM has not published a full public master plan for the Malate site, but local coverage and company briefings indicate the project will be a mixed-use complex combining retail and lifestyle elements consistent with the company’s flagship-mall concept.

A short history of an icon

Opened in 1976, Harrison Plaza was among the Philippines’ earliest modern shopping centers and long remembered by Manila residents as one of the city’s first fully air-conditioned malls. For four decades it served tourists, students and locals with cinemas, retail stalls and a lively tiangge culture that many still recall fondly.

The mall formally ceased operations at the end of 2019; the structure was later demolished as part of preparations for redevelopment. Over the years the property’s ownership and management arrangements attracted attention from developers, and SM Prime has held redevelopment rights in connection with an arrangement with the city and previous leaseholders.

What it means for Malate and Manila

SM’s redevelopment of the Harrison site will likely change the economic and urban profile of the Adriatico–Ocampo area. SM says its program will create jobs during the construction phase and is designed to reactivate retail and lifestyle foot traffic in nearby districts; analysts and local business groups typically view flagship mall investments as catalysts for surrounding commercial activity. That said, the full scale and mix of housing, office or residential elements on the Harrison parcel remain to be disclosed in SM’s formal project releases.

Harrison Plaza’s place in Manila cultural memory is strong; social media and long-form pieces have captured public nostalgia for the mall’s heyday. As redevelopment proceeds, some heritage advocates and longtime patrons may watch closely for how the new project acknowledges the site’s past – whether through commemorative elements, archival displays, or other preservation gestures. Past reporting on Harrison has highlighted both its historical significance and the public’s emotional attachment to the old mall.

SM’s public comments place the Harrison project among flagship openings targeted for 2027, but as with large-scale developments, timelines can shift depending on permits, construction schedules and supply-chain or labor factors. SM has said the P150-billion capex will be financed by borrowings and internal funds and that the company is engaging global architects for its flagship rollouts.