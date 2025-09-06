Golden Haven holds Pawsome Day

Golden Haven Memorial Parks marked its annual Pawsome Day on 16 August with events held simultaneously across its branches.

Activities included pet walkathons, pageants, and community talks that drew pet owners and animal advocates.

Golden Haven’s pet crematoriums in Las Piñas, Cagayan de Oro, and Cebu also took part. In Las Piñas, a donation drive collected pre-loved pet items for turnover to partner shelters and volunteer groups.

Each branch organized its own activities, highlighting community participation and animal welfare.