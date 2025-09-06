'FORGOTTEN COMMITMENTS'? Castro tells Discayas to review film center contracts

Malacañang on Saturday refuted the claim of a construction firm that it did not handle the second phase of the controversial Philippine Film Heritage Building (PFHB) project, disputing statements from the camp of Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, Inc.

In a Viber message to reporters on Saturday, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro directly addressed contractor couple Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, urging them to review their contractual obligations with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), specifically regarding the PFHB’s ongoing construction in Intramuros, Manila.

“The Discayas should study first all the contracts entered into by and between Great Pacific Builders and the DPWH. They might have forgotten their commitments, considering the numerous projects that they got from the government,” Castro said.

She continued. “Wrong information given to the media may cause confusion to the people.”

Earlier, the Discayas’ legal counsel, Atty. Cornelio Samaniego claimed that Great Pacific Builders was only involved in the first phase of the heritage structure, which he said was completed and turned over in December 2024.

A different contractor, he added, supposedly took over Phase 2.

But Castro pushed back. She further warned that misleading statements to the media could create public confusion

Castro cited a specific contract, Contract ID No. 230H0119, signed on 2 January 2025, between Great Pacific Builders and the DPWH, represented by Engineer Manny Bulusan, Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the District Engineer.

The contract pertains to the construction of the FDCP Film Heritage Building in Intramuros, Manila, under the National Building Program.

The deal, valued at P107.98 million, includes 240 days of construction work and a contract duration set to expire on September 4, 2025. The agreement was notarized by Atty. M. Laguerta of Manila.

Castro emphasized that the contract in question could not possibly have been completed in December 2024, contrary to the claim made by the Discayas' legal counsel.

“Common sense will dictate that the contractor cannot finish the project in December 2024 when the contract was merely executed into a contract on January 2, 2025,” Castro said.

“Paano mangyayari na natapos ang kontrata noong December 2024 pero ang kontrata ay magsisimula nang January 2025 (How is it possible that the contract ended in December 2024 when the contract starts in January 2025)?” she added.

Castro also warned of potential legal consequences for the Discayas over what she described as poor structural design and substandard workmanship of the project.

Meanwhile, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, in her social media post on Saturday, denounced the construction flaws of a building meant to be the “permanent home of Philippine cinema.”

The First Lady described the PFHB as a “rotten monument of incompetence.”

“This is the so-called 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐋𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐓 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙡𝙢 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜—a ₱𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 💸 project that was supposed to honor our filmmakers, writers and artists and serve as the permanent home for Philippine cinema 🎥🎞,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

“Instead, what did we get? Leaking roofs, cracked walls, unfinished theaters, ceilings already strained with water — all in a building that hasn’t even opened,” she further lamented.

The First Lady’s backlash comes amid intensifying public scrutiny over alleged anomalies in government infrastructure and flood control projects.

“Seriously?! MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO! Pati ito ninakawan niyo ng dignidad (Have some shame! You’ve stolen the dignity even of this place),” Marcos added.

The PFHB, a marquee cultural initiative under the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), was envisioned as a symbol of national pride.