EXCLUSIVE: PCO’s Gomez says reconstruction of PTV-4 building in the works

The head of the Presidential Communications Office, Secretary Dave Gomez, confirmed the revelation of resigned anchor Mike Abe about the deteriorating state of state-owned People’s Television Network (PTV-4). He maintained, however, that plans are in the pipeline to reconstruct and upgrade the building’s facilities.

In an exclusive interview on Saturday, Secretary Gomez said that part of the budget proposal submitted by the PCO to the House of Representatives during budget deliberations is the renovation of the PTV-4 building on Visayas Avenue, Quezon City.

“In my presentation of the PCO budget at the House of Representatives two weeks ago, I mentioned to our lawmakers that PTV-4 needs funds to improve its facilities. I personally visited PTV 4 weeks ago, and yes, I have seen that it needs repair. Nakita ko ang mga tumutulong kisame at sirang aircon,” he said.

He added that he had already asked the current management of PTV-4 to submit recommendations on how to improve the network’s facilities.

“They already submitted that to me last week. If Mike had talked to me before ranting, he would surely have known that we are doing something to resolve the issue,” Gomez said.

Abe revealed on his YouTube channel “Mike Abe Opinions” that the ceilings of the PTV-4 building are falling off, as rainwater is seeping through the roof of the building.

Abe also claimed that air-conditioning units in the studios of the government station were obsolete, which is why employees, particularly anchors wearing suits, were sweating during newscasts.

Corruption allegations

Meanwhile, Gomez said he already ordered a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption hounding the government-run network, as Abe claimed that the budget allocated for the reconstruction of the building went directly to the pockets of previous corrupt PTV officials.

Another source from the network said there was also a ghost project within the premises of the station — a supposed construction of a parking building allocated a P6-million budget some years ago.

To date, no construction has transpired; not even a single post has been built, the source claimed.

“We will look into that also. Aalamin nating lahat yan,” Gomez told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Abe confirmed that he was sacked by Gomez on Friday, a day after his exposé.

Abe said he did not regret leaving the government station, as he could no longer stomach orders for him to be silent on the problems that had been happening in his beloved station.