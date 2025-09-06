Ellen Adarna denies unfollowing Derek Ramsay on Instagram

Exasperated over rumors that she has unfollowed her husband Derek Ramsay on Instagram, Ellen Adarna, with palpable hostility, called the rumor fake news.

"Tigilan niyo na kami haaaaaa dami na fake news ekeklavoo0! Sooo... i never unfollowed my husband. Ever. And I don't know what's happening here on my IG. But here you go.... when I search his name, I'm following him. But on my following list, he's not there and I don't know what's up IG?! Ano ba talaga? Ako rin nalito na ako. Lol!" she wrote in an Instagram story.

The rumor stemmed from a follower who noticed that Adarna was no longer following her husband on the social media app.