Elijah Canlas shines in ‘sunshine:’ A story of advocacy, courage and craft

The Filipino film Sunshine has been winning critical praise for its daring themes and powerful performances, and among the cast members who stand out is award-winning actor Elijah Canlas. For Elijah, saying yes to the project was not just about work — it was about lending his voice to a story that needed to be told.

“It’s an advocacy that I really believed in,” Elijah shared during his media day. “When the role was offered, it was an immediate yes. Sometimes, when the project is really strong, I just want to be part of it. Masabi ko lang, parte ako ng pelikula na ito, masaya na ako. And Sunshine is one of those projects.”

A film that sparked conversations

Sunshine made its international debut at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where audiences praised its raw storytelling. Elijah recalled how uncertain the team felt about whether the movie would even see a local release, given its sensitive themes.

“Lahat kami (All of us), we weren’t sure kung mapapalabas ba ito dito sa Pinas ( that it would be shown in the Philippines) because of censorship. Medyo strict talaga minsan (They are strict sometimes),” he admitted. “But thankfully, it was given a nationwide release with an R-16 rating. That was a win for us.”

For Elijah, the success of Sunshine lies not in box-office numbers but in the conversations it has sparked. “It’s starting a conversation. That’s already a success in itself,” he said.

Playing Miggy: Finding the humanity

In the film, Elijah portrays Miggy, the young man who gets Sunshine pregnant — a role that could easily be vilified on paper. But Elijah knew he had to bring more depth to the character.

“I tried to make him more human,” he explained. “Ang dali sabihin na nang-iwan lang siya (It is easy to say leave the character alone). But he’s just a kid. How do you deal with something like that? And then imagine, Piolo Pascual plays your father, who’s also a pastor. Mababatukan ka Talaga (You would be blamed for not doing it).”

The actor’s commitment to authenticity even extended to ad-libs, one of which went viral during screenings. In a tense exchange with his on-screen father, Elijah punctuated his nervous response with a simple “amen” — a line that drew laughs even in Berlin.

“I was channeling Miggy’s nerves, trying to please both his father and Sunshine. The ‘amen’ just felt right for a pastor dad,” Elijah said with a grin. “Even in Berlin, the audience laughed. Sabi ko nga, pwede na talaga ako mag-comedy — pero walang naniniwala ( I said I could do comedy. But no one believed me).”

Gratitude for Filipino audiences

Despite doubts about how the film would fare locally, Elijah expressed deep gratitude for Filipino viewers who showed up in cinemas.

“I am thankful Filipino audience who supported us,” he said. “People traveled to see it, even if they didn’t know much beyond the cast. It’s not the usual Filipino hit, but it became successful because of their support.”

Beyond Sunshine: A versatile career

Elijah’s latest role is another chapter in a career defined by bold choices and nuanced performances. Recently, he appeared in the comeback season of Maalaala Mo Kaya, portraying Sofronio Vasquez in a moving episode.

At only 24, Elijah already boasts an impressive résumé. He debuted in 2014’s Sundalong Kanin at the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and rose to prominence in Kalel, 15, a performance that earned him Best Actor honors from the Gawad Urian, FAMAS, and international festivals in Rome and Harlem.

In 2020, he broke new ground in Philippine BL (Boys Love) through the hit digital series Gameboys, where his portrayal of Cairo Lazaro earned him recognition from CNN Philippines as “Actor of the Year.”

From independent cinema to international acclaim, Elijah continues to expand his craft — choosing roles that are brave, socially relevant, and emotionally resonant.

The brightness of ‘Sunshine’

For Elijah Canlas, Sunshine is more than just another film credit. It is a project that validates his commitment to storytelling with purpose.

“I feel blessed to be part of a movie that says so much,” he said simply.

And with every role — whether in intimate indie dramas, groundbreaking web series, or mainstream films — Elijah proves why he has become one of the most compelling actors of his generation: fearless, versatile, and always willing to shine a light on stories that matter.