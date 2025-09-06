Duplicate funding seen in 2026 NEP

Amid warnings from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he will not sign next year’s national budget if it is not aligned with government priorities, Marikina Congressman Marcelino Teodoro revealed that he has seen duplicate funding in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP), pointing out that some completed projects were allocated funds again for next year.

Teodoro was referring to flood control projects along Balantay Creek in Barangay Santo Niño, Marikina, which he said he is familiar with, being the former mayor of the city.

“In 2023, the slope protection project was already done. That is why I am wondering why there is funding allocated again for that project,” he added.

Teodoro is the former mayor of Marikina City, a flood-prone area, before he won the congressional seat in the 2025 midterm elections, beating incumbent Representative Stella Quimbo.

Teodoro also hit the repair funds allocated for Malaya St. in Barangay Malanday, even though the street is still in good condition.

Based on his dialogue with former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the slope protection project was identified by the agency’s National Capital Region (NCR) regional director.

“It is important that the National Expenditure Program should be scrutinized to prevent this reallocation from happening,” he said.

Teodoro further lamented that some vital projects are not given sufficient funds under the 2026 budget, including the unfinished drainage system along Sumulong Highway.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of closer coordination among the DPWH, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local governments to ensure that funds are properly allocated and urgent projects are prioritized and correctly implemented.

“I would insist that we consult our local government units, as they are the ones on the ground,” Teodoro pointed out.

Several local officials and lawmakers have also revealed anomalies in the implementation and utilization of the government’s flood control budget.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson earlier delivered a privilege speech detailing corruption in flood control projects, while Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong have likewise spoken out against irregularities in flood control programs.

On Thursday, Malacañang called on government agencies to revisit their respective spending plans for 2026 to check for any possible budget insertions, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro saying other agencies should take the initiative to review their budget proposals in the 2026 NEP to correct any discrepancies and prevent insertions.

Newly minted DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon also asked the House of Representatives for a week to revisit the DPWH’s proposed 2026 budget.