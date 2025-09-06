DTI Secretary names acting heads for CIAP, PCAB

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque has appointed Doris U. Gacho and Engr. Sergie T. Retome as Acting Executive Directors of the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) and the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), respectively. The designations form part of ongoing efforts to clean up and modernize both agencies.

The acting heads will temporarily oversee CIAP and PCAB until permanent replacements are appointed in accordance with Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules and procedures. “This will ensure continuity of operations during the revamp,” Sec. Roque said. She also recently placed both agencies under her direct supervision and is in the process of recommending new members for the PCAB Board, from which President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will select the final appointees.

In addition, Sec. Roque announced the creation of an Oversight and Fact-Finding Management Team within the DTI. The team will coordinate investigations, responses, communications, and recovery efforts regarding issues such as the ongoing PCAB licensing concerns.

“This mechanism will safeguard public interest, ensure accountability, and maintain stakeholder confidence,” Secretary Roque emphasized, highlighting the DTI’s commitment to due process, transparency, and good governance.