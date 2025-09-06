DTI revamps CIAP, PCAB leadership

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque has installed interim leadership at two key construction regulatory agencies as the government seeks to restore investor confidence and maintain continuity in the infrastructure sector while irregularities in flood-control projects are under investigation.

In a statement Saturday, DTI announced that Doris Gacho has been named acting executive director of the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP), while engineer Sergie Retome will serve as acting executive director of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB). The CIAP and PCAB play a critical role in regulating contractors and licensing, making stability in their leadership vital for sustaining infrastructure activity and private-sector participation in government projects.

Roque assumed direct supervision of both agencies on 3 September to “ensure integrity and transparency” in the handling of projects now under scrutiny. On the same day, CIAP acting executive director lawyer Herbert Matienzo resigned.

The department said the temporary appointments would remain in effect until the Civil Service Commission finalizes permanent replacements.

“This will ensure continuity of operations during the revamp,” Roque said.

The DTI also announced the formation of an Oversight and Fact-Finding Management Team tasked with coordinating investigations, responses, communications, and recovery efforts linked to contractor licensing and project approvals.

“This mechanism will safeguard public interest, ensure accountability and maintain stakeholder confidence,” Roque added.