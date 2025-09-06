Draft Combine MVP hoping to get drafted

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft Combine Most Valuable Player Sonny Estil is keeping his fingers crossed, hoping that Converge will call his name in today’s proceedings at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

A member of the stable of cage talents of basketball patron and Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Estil would naturally want to start his professional career under the guidance of the person who gave him his biggest break.

Pineda serves as deputy for the FiberXers and head coach of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League where Estil plays.

So, the 24-year-old high-flyer is hoping for a reunion with Pineda in Converge.

“He (Pineda) told me (Converge is interested) but let’s see what will happen,” Estil said at the conclusion of the Draft Combine Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Estil scored the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in Ginebra’s 37-35 escape over San Miguel Beer.

He finished with 10 points on his way to winning Most Valuable Player and joined highly-touted rookie Dalph Panopio, Jun Roque, Mario Barasi, and Edrian Ramirez in the Mythical Five.

The San Luis, Agusan del Sur native had been a collegiate journeyman after suiting up for Arellano University, College of Saint Benilde, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Letran.

Pineda was the one who gave Estil a chance to continue his career after spotting him in a game against Pampanga in the Pilipinas Super League.

“He took me in after we met in the PSL. I was playing for Pasig then when we played them in the championship. I’ve been under his wings since 2022. He believed in me,” Estil said.

Converge will select the second overall pick, swapping its original turn for the No. 8 overall pick with Phoenix in a trade involving Bryan Santos.

Terrafirma holds the rights to select the top overall pick.

Although Estil hopes to play for Pineda, getting selected by any team will be a blessing.

“Whichever team will need my services, I’ll be grateful to give my all to that team. What is important is for me to play (in the PBA) so that I can help my family,” he said.