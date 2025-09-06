Scott’s Run Nature Preserve in Northern Virginia, USA has majestic features such as an overwhelming waterfall and rich forest.

A recent visitor to the secluded place, however, shared the additional things she saw there on Reddit, an online forum — the trash from a picnic lunch.

The Reddit user posted a photo of two plastic containers with food and utensils inside, two more plastic vessels, plastic packaging, plastic bags, wooden chopsticks, an aluminum can, and what looked like a biodegradable receptacle, yahoo!news reports.

The whistleblower added that a sewage stench and potentially contaminated water prompted authorities to close the area for cleaning and repair of wastewater siphon pipes, according to yahoo!news.

In Derbyshire County, England, a waste removal service advertised on social media, offering household waste disposal for $185.

After two clients availed of Dwayne Simpson’s services, local authorities shut down the business.

The closure stemmed from reports by witnesses who saw Simpson disposing of household and industrial waste on a rural road in the small town of Eckington.

The plate number of his car was relayed to county officials who confronted Simpson and charged him with illegally dumping waste and not having the proper documentation to carry waste, according to yahoo!news, citing the BBC.

The 22-year-old was convicted and sentenced to 13 weeks in jail. He was also ordered to pay a fine of more than $5,800 and reimburse $185 to the people who paid him to remove the waste.