DILG urges unified anti-crime approach

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) called for stronger coordination among local government units (LGUs), barangays, and the public to sustain gains in crime prevention.

The appeal was made during the culmination of the 31st National Crime Prevention Week (NCPW) led by the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

DILG Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Communications Rolando C. Puno, representing Secretary and Napolcom Chairperson Jonvic Remulla, said recent data show a 15.77 percent drop in crime volume from July 2022 to May 2025 compared with July 2019 to May 2022.

From January to August 2025, crime volume also fell 8.38 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

Puno said the figures underline the need for LGUs, law enforcers, and citizens to work together, and urged local leaders to continue close coordination with the police.

Napolcom vice chairperson and executive officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan added that LGUs serve as the link between national policy and grassroots action.

The NCPW observance is pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 461, issued in 1994, which declared the first week of September of every year as National Crime Prevention Week.

Napolcom, together with the DILG, the Philippine National Police, and other stakeholders, leads the annual event nationwide.