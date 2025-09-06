SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (7 September 2025)
RAT

Love: There will be a deep conversation that will strengthen the trust between you both.

Health: Avoid staying too long in cold air conditioning, as you might catch the flu.

Career: An opportunity will come from a small project; give it attention.

Wealth: A long-overdue debt will finally be paid.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a jade pendant in your room for protection while sleeping.

OX

Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but it can be overcome if you prioritize care.

Health: Avoid street food, especially during the rainy season.

Career: You will work with someone younger than you, and be open to new ideas.

Wealth: Extra income will come from an unexpected side hustle.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a citrine stone in your wallet to attract new income.

TIGER

Love: A sincere confession of feelings may begin a new chapter.

Health: Take care of your throat, drink warm water.

Career: It is time to share your creative ideas with the team.

Wealth: Avoid buying gadgets for now, focus on saving.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Carry a crystal ball keychain for mental clarity and confidence.

RABBIT
Love: Listen to your partner’s feelings, that may be what they need to hear.

Health: Rest if you are feeling weak.

Career: Someone will test your patience; avoid arguments.

Wealth: Set aside funds for emergencies.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Place a wealth frog under the table for discreet business luck.

DRAGON
Love: Not all sweetness is sincere; be discerning.

Health: Drink vitamin-rich juice in the morning for an immune boost.

Career: You will receive a message about career growth.

Wealth: Good day for small financial transactions, just don’t overdo it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place orange calcite in your workspace for optimism and motivation.

SNAKE

Love: An old friend may start reaching out again, assess carefully.

Health: Eat fiber-rich vegetables for proper digestion.

Career: You will be more productive if you eliminate distractions.

Wealth: Do not risk your savings on a risky business venture.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your room to enhance charisma and power.

HORSE

Love: There may be a sudden sweet gesture that makes your heart flutter, let it grow.

Health: Make morning stretching a habit to avoid body stiffness.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: Learn to set aside even small amounts of money you receive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a money tree beside your table for continuous luck.

GOAT

Love: You will see again the person who once made your heart flutter; this may be a second chance.

Health: Warm up your body in the morning to avoid colds.

Career: You will have a new idea that can sell, and use it immediately.

Wealth: A good day to buy something you have long been planning.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Place a smiling Buddha in your room to lighten the energy.

MONKEY

Love: You may get an unexpected date invitation. If you like them, too, don’t play hard to get.

Health: A good day for light exercise like walking.

Career: Be prompt with documents; you might forget a deadline.

Wealth: You will receive a small blessing from a relative.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place metal coins tied with a red ribbon on your work desk for career success.

ROOSTER

Love: Don’t wait for them to make the first move; show your feelings, too.

Health: Avoid street food to prevent stomach problems.

Career: You need to finish a proposal today, so you won’t rush later.

Wealth: Don’t withdraw savings unless it is an emergency.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a fire element object, like a red candle, on your study table for motivation.

DOG

Love: Someone from your past may return, find out if it is for closure or a new beginning.

Health: Eat foods rich in Vitamin A for clear eyesight.

Career: Trust yourself; someone younger admires your skills.

Wealth: Extra income will arrive this week.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Hang a wind chime by the door to drive away bad luck.

PIG

Love: The mood is romantic today, make the most of every moment.

Health: Avoid salty food, take care of your kidneys and blood pressure.

Career: You will meet an influential person, be polite and open.

Wealth: A good day to buy livelihood items.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place tangerine fruit on the altar or table as a symbol of prosperity.

