Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There will be a deep conversation that will strengthen the trust between you both.

Health: Avoid staying too long in cold air conditioning, as you might catch the flu.

Career: An opportunity will come from a small project; give it attention.

Wealth: A long-overdue debt will finally be paid.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a jade pendant in your room for protection while sleeping.