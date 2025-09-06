Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There will be a deep conversation that will strengthen the trust between you both.
Health: Avoid staying too long in cold air conditioning, as you might catch the flu.
Career: An opportunity will come from a small project; give it attention.
Wealth: A long-overdue debt will finally be paid.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a jade pendant in your room for protection while sleeping.
OX
Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but it can be overcome if you prioritize care.
Health: Avoid street food, especially during the rainy season.
Career: You will work with someone younger than you, and be open to new ideas.
Wealth: Extra income will come from an unexpected side hustle.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a citrine stone in your wallet to attract new income.
TIGER
Love: A sincere confession of feelings may begin a new chapter.
Health: Take care of your throat, drink warm water.
Career: It is time to share your creative ideas with the team.
Wealth: Avoid buying gadgets for now, focus on saving.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Carry a crystal ball keychain for mental clarity and confidence.
RABBIT
Love: Listen to your partner’s feelings, that may be what they need to hear.
Health: Rest if you are feeling weak.
Career: Someone will test your patience; avoid arguments.
Wealth: Set aside funds for emergencies.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Place a wealth frog under the table for discreet business luck.
DRAGON
Love: Not all sweetness is sincere; be discerning.
Health: Drink vitamin-rich juice in the morning for an immune boost.
Career: You will receive a message about career growth.
Wealth: Good day for small financial transactions, just don’t overdo it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place orange calcite in your workspace for optimism and motivation.
SNAKE
Love: An old friend may start reaching out again, assess carefully.
Health: Eat fiber-rich vegetables for proper digestion.
Career: You will be more productive if you eliminate distractions.
Wealth: Do not risk your savings on a risky business venture.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your room to enhance charisma and power.
HORSE
Love: There may be a sudden sweet gesture that makes your heart flutter, let it grow.
Health: Make morning stretching a habit to avoid body stiffness.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: Learn to set aside even small amounts of money you receive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a money tree beside your table for continuous luck.
GOAT
Love: You will see again the person who once made your heart flutter; this may be a second chance.
Health: Warm up your body in the morning to avoid colds.
Career: You will have a new idea that can sell, and use it immediately.
Wealth: A good day to buy something you have long been planning.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Place a smiling Buddha in your room to lighten the energy.
MONKEY
Love: You may get an unexpected date invitation. If you like them, too, don’t play hard to get.
Health: A good day for light exercise like walking.
Career: Be prompt with documents; you might forget a deadline.
Wealth: You will receive a small blessing from a relative.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place metal coins tied with a red ribbon on your work desk for career success.
ROOSTER
Love: Don’t wait for them to make the first move; show your feelings, too.
Health: Avoid street food to prevent stomach problems.
Career: You need to finish a proposal today, so you won’t rush later.
Wealth: Don’t withdraw savings unless it is an emergency.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a fire element object, like a red candle, on your study table for motivation.
DOG
Love: Someone from your past may return, find out if it is for closure or a new beginning.
Health: Eat foods rich in Vitamin A for clear eyesight.
Career: Trust yourself; someone younger admires your skills.
Wealth: Extra income will arrive this week.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Hang a wind chime by the door to drive away bad luck.
PIG
Love: The mood is romantic today, make the most of every moment.
Health: Avoid salty food, take care of your kidneys and blood pressure.
Career: You will meet an influential person, be polite and open.
Wealth: A good day to buy livelihood items.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place tangerine fruit on the altar or table as a symbol of prosperity.