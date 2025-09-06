Customs destroys 20 containers of expired sugar for public safety

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Subic disposed 20 twenty-footer equivalent unit (TEUs) of expired sugar here on Friday.

The said condemnation is in accordance with the instruction of Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno for transparency.

According to BOC Port of Subic, the said goods are being disposed due to the lapse of their expiry date, ensuring public health, consumer protection, and border security.

The BOC Port of Subic added that the action follows the guidelines in CMO 24-2021 and CMO 28-2022, and upon the recommendation of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

The BOC Port of Subic has confiscated perishable items over the years inside the Subic Bay Freeport.

This included the 14 TEUs of misdeclared sugar shipment worth P28.7-million from Vietnam on April 10, 2025.

These kinda of shipment are seized for violating customs regulations and other relevant laws, including possible misdeclaration and improper import documentation.