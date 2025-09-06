Coffee party

Sunday morning, 31 August, was the last of a series of birthday parties for the year for renowned jewelry designer Candy Dizon.

One of the most loved in the fashion industry, the former magazine editor had finally reached the end of her month-long celebration. The lion hostess (she is 100 percent Leo, born 31 July) gathered dear friends, fashion designers, industry personalities and special guests George and Tiger (Bea Ledesma’s dogs) — who are all close to Candy, to a unique breakfast party held in Omotesando coffee shop, Salcedo Village, Makati City.