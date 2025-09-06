Coffee party

Sunday morning, 31 August, was the last of a series of birthday parties for the year for renowned jewelry designer Candy Dizon.
One of the most loved in the fashion industry, the former magazine editor had finally reached the end of her month-long celebration. The lion hostess (she is 100 percent Leo, born 31 July) gathered dear friends, fashion designers, industry personalities and special guests George and Tiger (Bea Ledesma’s dogs) — who are all close to Candy, to a unique breakfast party held in Omotesando coffee shop, Salcedo Village, Makati City.
It was an intimate and fun get-together as everyone enjoyed their morning coffee, catching up with each other, sharing stories and lots of laughter. Cup after cup, everyone enjoyed the party that ended a little past one in the afternoon — almost everyone was late for next their appointments.
Love this out of the ordinary, caffeine boosting and non-traditional way of spending a natal day. What a great alternative idea to the endless salubong, nights out, lunches and dinners we normally have. To my dearest friend Candy Dizon, happy, happy birthday and wishing you another great year around the sun. Until the next one, love!