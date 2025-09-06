CLEAN YOUR HOUSE FIRST! Bersamin defends Executive branch amid corruption probe

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued a strong statement defending the Executive Department amid the ongoing probe into corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects, alongside budget deliberations at the House of Representatives.

According to Bersamin, several lawmakers have been trying to pin the blame for corruption on the Executive Branch.

"The Cabinet strongly objects to the recent spins coming from certain members of the House of Representatives who are thereby attempting to shift the blame for their own corruption and failures onto the Executive Branch," he said.

Bersamin did not name any lawmakers, but recently Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo Puno suggested returning the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to the Department of Budget and Management due to alleged irregularities in the budget proposal.

Bersamin emphasized that "attacks" against the Executive Branch will not be tolerated.

"The Members of the Cabinet will not tolerate any attack on the integrity and reputation of the Executive Branch, and any effort to hold the budget process hostage by political theatrics," he said.

Bersamin also urged the House to heed the call of the people.

"All our investigations into the anomalies will be futile if the sources of corruption remain unchecked. Hence, we urge the House of Representatives to heed the demand of the people for full accountability: CLEAN YOUR HOUSE FIRST!" he said.

Earlier, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it is open to working with Congress to clarify the budget.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman is currently working with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon in reviewing the department's budget proposal for 2026.

Pangandaman said the DBM will submit errata to Congress to fix the NEP, as the proposal cannot be returned to the department.