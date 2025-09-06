Carlo Acutis inspires youth at Southridge with Eucharistic Miracles display

At PAREF Southridge School, a unique and moving experience is unfolding — an exhibit that bridges centuries of Christian tradition with the digital spirit of today. The Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibit showcases the work of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the Italian teen known as the “Cyber Apostle of the Eucharist," and who will be canonized on Sunday, 7 September.

A teen with a mission

Carlo Acutis was not the typical teenager of his generation. While many of his peers used the internet for games and social media, Carlo recognized its potential to spread faith. Before his passing in 2006 at just 15 years old, he created a website that documented Eucharistic miracles from across the globe. His conviction was simple yet profound: “The Eucharist is my highway to heaven.”

Through his eyes and digital skills, stories of Eucharistic wonders — bleeding hosts, healings, and conversions — became accessible to countless Catholics worldwide, inspiring devotion, especially among the youth.

Miracles attributed to Carlo’s intercession

Since his beatification in 2020, two miracles attributed to his intercession have stood out:



• 2013, Brazil: A young boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disease was completely healed after prayers through Carlo’s intercession.

• 2022: The Vatican approved another healing miracle, further affirming Carlo’s path toward sainthood.

These testimonies of faith, hope, and healing remind Catholics that holiness is not a distant ideal but possible in the lives of ordinary young people.

More relevant than ever

In today’s fast-paced digital age, Carlo’s mission resonates even more strongly. His example shows how technology — so often seen as a distraction — can be harnessed to communicate truth, beauty, and goodness. The exhibit at Southridge invites visitors to rediscover the Eucharist not only as a doctrine but as a living encounter with Christ.

The Catholic world now looks forward with great joy to 7 September 2025, when Blessed Carlo Acutis will be officially canonized a saint in Rome, alongside Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati. Two young men, two extraordinary witnesses of faith, both proving that holiness is timeless and attainable.

For visitors of the exhibit, the message is clear: holiness is not confined to the past, nor to cloisters or pulpits. It can be lived in classrooms, in homes, online, and in the everyday lives of those who choose to make Christ their center.

The Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibit is not just a display of sacred history — it is a call to encounter Christ, inspired by a modern saint who lived in the digital age yet kept his eyes fixed on eternity.