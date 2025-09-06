Bontoc residents trained as first responders in new safety initiative

BONTOC, Mountain Province — Acknowledging that the most effective first responders during disasters and calamities are members of the community, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Bontoc has strengthened its ties with local officials to equip a new group of community first responders.

During a two-day training held on 4 to 5 September 2025, members of the new Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG) were equipped with essential skills in basic fire fighting and emergency first aid. The initiative aims to address a critical gap in emergency services by empowering residents to act as the initial line of defense during fires and other crises.

The training and CFAG program were designed to position volunteers on-site and active in the crucial minutes before professional fire and rescue teams can arrive. Bontoc Fire Station officials noted that the community-led model is vital for reducing damage and preventing injuries, especially in areas where fire stations may be a considerable distance from the incident.

The program’s launch highlights a shift toward a more proactive, community-focused approach to public safety. The training was jointly funded by the municipal government of Bontoc and the barangay government of Bontoc Ili, signaling a new collaborative strategy to build a more resilient and self-reliant safety network.