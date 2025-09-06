BoC destroys expired sugar

PORAC, Pampanga — The Bureau of Customs (BoC) Port of Subic disposed of 20 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of expired sugar on Friday.

The condemnation was carried out following the directive of Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno to ensure transparency.

BoC Port of Subic explained that the goods were disposed of because they had passed their expiry dates, prioritizing public health, consumer protection and border security.

This action complies with the guidelines set by CMO 24-2021 and CMO 28-2022 and was carried out upon the recommendation of the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

Over the years, BoC Port of Subic has confiscated numerous perishable items within the Subic Bay Freeport, including a 14-TEU shipment of misdeclared sugar from Vietnam valued at P28.7 million, seized on 10 April.

Such shipments are seized for violating customs regulations and other relevant laws, including misdeclaration and improper import documentation.