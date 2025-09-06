BDO Life urges parents to safeguard kids’ aspirations with a Plan B

“I want to be like you, Mama.” It’s the kind of phrase every parent longs to hear, a simple reminder of the dreams they work hard to nurture in their children. Whether those dreams involve becoming a doctor, designing skyscrapers, or pursuing art, parents want to ensure their children have the chance to succeed.

But life, as many know, does not always go as planned. And when a parent is suddenly no longer around, those dreams should not have to disappear. This is where life insurance steps in — not just as another expense, but as what BDO Life calls the “Plan B” that safeguards children’s future.

“Watching our children grow up, aspiring to follow our footsteps – just fills us with immense joy and compels us to provide them with every opportunity to realize those dreams, no matter what the future may bring,” said Renato Vergel De Dios, President and CEO of BDO Life. “Life insurance has to be the simplest, most powerful solution to sustaining those aspirations, even amidst life’s toughest challenges.”

More than just a payout, life insurance provides stability during unforeseen times. It helps maintain routines, keeps households intact, and ensures children can continue their education and personal pursuits. According to Vergel De Dios, that kind of security is “a legacy that no loss can ever take away.”

“As parents, our goal is to support our children wherever their journey leads them,” he added. “The benefits of life insurance will enable us to fulfill that promise, even when we are no longer around. Our way of ensuring that life will be okay, no matter what the future holds.”

BDO Life offers various insurance solutions designed to fit different needs and budgets. Parents can consult BDO Life Financial Advisors in BDO branches nationwide or get a free quote through the official website. Because while no one wants to think of the unexpected, having a Plan B means children’s dreams can continue — whatever tomorrow brings.