Basilan has no large-scale flood control projects

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan — The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has set the record straight, denying rumors that its Basilan office is working on large-scale flood control projects.

MPW Minister Architect Eduard Uy Guerra confirmed yesterday that the MPW-Basilan District Engineering Office (BDEO) isn’t implementing big flood control structures like dams, levees, or river channelization in the province.

Instead, District Engineer Kasim Hasanin explained that their focus is on water system development and shore protection infrastructure — key projects funded by BARMM aimed at improving community resilience.

“These water systems and shore protection efforts help communities adapt to disasters, but they’re very different from large flood control projects,” Hasanin said.

He added that many of these projects are still in the procurement phase, while others have been awarded and will start soon.

Hasanin also shared that the water system projects aim to improve access to clean, sustainable water in underserved areas, while the shore protection work is designed to guard vulnerable coastal communities from erosion.

“These projects directly respond to BARMM’s commitment to meet immediate community needs and climate challenges,” he said, “and they’re funded through the regional budget with a focus on localized, high-impact solutions.”

Meanwhile, Minister Guerra recently handed over the new Riongan Bridge in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, to the local community.

He described the bridge as more than just a physical connection — it’s a symbol of unity, linking not only towns but also bringing together Muslims, Christians and Lumads.

“This bridge isn’t just about crossing a river; it’s a lifeline that will transform transportation and accessibility, connecting South Upi and Datu Hoffer soon,” Guerra said.

Standing tall, the bridge connects people to opportunities, services, and to one another, fostering a spirit of shared progress.

“It’s not just steel and concrete — it’s a bridge to a brighter, more prosperous future for everyone in Maguindanao del Sur,” Guerra added.