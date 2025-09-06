AZ Martinez opens up on family struggles, admiration for fellow housemate

For many, the dream is a rags-to-riches story. But for former Pinoy Big Brother(PBB) housemate AZ Martinez, life unfolded in reverse.

“’Yung usual story ng mga tao from rags to riches, kami naman nabaliktad — [naging] riches to rags,” AZ candidly shared in a sit-down interview with veteran journalist Karen Davila on her YouTube channel.

A family’s downfall

AZ revealed that his family once lived comfortably thanks to their construction business in Cebu. But everything changed after financial mismanagement and personal choices derailed their stability.

“May business kami sa Cebu na construction, and mali ’yung pagka-handle talaga ng money ng ex-partner ni mommy. Then si mommy naman, in love na in love, so todo invest si mommy. Nilabas niya lahat ng savings namin, du’n napunta,” he recalled.

As if that wasn’t enough, Typhoon Yolanda devastated their Tacloban businesses, wiping out what little remained.

“Naalala ko ’yung kuryente namin, pinuputulan kami. Tapos we were sneaking sa likod, ’yung mga poste, para i-connect ’yung jumper. Wala kaming makain. To the point na pinapauna kami ni mommy kumain, then sila na lang after kapag may matira,” AZ said, describing how they endured one of the lowest points in their lives.

Finding strength in PBB

It was inside the PBB house where AZ first hinted at his family’s reversal of fortune. Sharing his story was his way of showing resilience and reminding others that life isn’t always linear.

Despite hardships, he found moments of inspiration and even admiration during his stint on the show. He admitted to developing a special fondness for fellow housemate Ralph de Leon.

“He’s really smart kasi. I think I liked him kasi it’s really a big meaning for me pag sinabi ko talaga na gusto ko yung tao. Pero I admired him for how he was, how he is. Up until now. Sobrang consistent niya eh,” AZ explained.

Karen, who had also met Ralph, agreed that the admiration was understandable, even teasing AZ about it.

A story still being written

While AZ’s journey took a turn many would dread, he embraces it as part of his truth. His openness to share both struggles and feelings reflects a young man learning to grow from adversity.

From riches to rags, AZ’s story is not one of defeat but of resilience — a reminder that even in loss, there is strength, and in admiration, there is hope.