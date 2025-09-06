Asia’s Modern Hero Awards honors Bong Go for dedicated public service

Senator Bong Go was honored as Asia’s Modern Leader for Dedicated Public Service at the Asia’s Modern Hero Awards 2025 held on 5 September 2025 at Okada Manila. The recognition cited his work in public service and was received on his behalf by retired Major General George Blanco.

In a message conveyed during the event, Go framed the accolade as a tribute to Filipinos who inspire his work in government, noting that the real measure of public service lies in helping people rather than collecting awards. He underscored priorities such as supporting the poor, the sick, and those in need, saying the distinction serves as a reminder to keep programs focused on vulnerable sectors.