Aboitiz InfraCapital joins Iloilo’s RMN River Festival

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and community partnership as it participated in the week-long RMN River Festival in Iloilo City.

Organized by Radio Mindanao Network Inc. (RMN), the annual festival celebrates Iloilo’s river heritage while raising awareness on the preservation and protection of the city’s vital river system.

“Our participation in the RMN River Festival is a reflection of AIC’s commitment to building meaningful partnerships with the communities we serve – in this case, Iloilo City,” AIC Head of Corporate Affairs Christopher Camba said.

“It’s not just about celebrating Iloilo’s rich culture and heritage – it’s about actively contributing to initiatives that protect our environment and create lasting impact for the Ilonggo community.”

Throughout the celebration, AIC team members joined Ilonggo residents and local stakeholders in community-building and environmental activities. Highlights included a fishing competition, a river cleanup, and the symbolic dispersal of fingerlings to emphasize the importance of protecting the Iloilo River ecosystem.

Cultural pride also took center stage with the traditional baroto (boat) race, which showcased Ilonggo unity and heritage. The festival concluded with the awarding of race winners and the planting of seedlings, symbolizing a collective vision of a more sustainable future.

AIC’s active participation underscores the company’s dedication to supporting local initiatives that balance cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and community engagement.