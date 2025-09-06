2026 NEP shows double funding

Amid the warning of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he will not sign next year’s national budget if it is not aligned with government priorities, Marikina Rep. Marcelino Teodoro said this early the proposed budget may already contain allocations for pork barrel projects.

Teodoro confirmed an earlier revelation of duplicate funding in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP), pointing out that completed projects were again allocated funds for next year.

“It is important that the National Expenditure Program be scrutinized to prevent this reallocation from happening,” he said.

In particular, Teodoro referred to the flood control project at Balantay Creek in Barangay Santo Niño, Marikina, which he was familiar with, having served as mayor of the city.

“In 2023, the slope protection project was already done. That is why I am wondering why there is funding allocated for that project again,” he said.

Teodoro was mayor of Marikina, a flood-prone area, before he won the congressional seat in the 2025 midterm elections, beating the incumbent representative Stella Quimbo.

Teodoro also cited the repair funds allocated for Malaya Street in Barangay Malanday despite it being in good condition.

From his conversation with former Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, he learned the slope protection project was identified by the agency’s regional director in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Vital allocations not given

Teodoro lamented that some vital projects were not given sufficient funds under the 2026 budget, including the unfinished drainage system along Sumulong Highway.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of closer coordination among the DPWH, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local governments to ensure that funds are properly allocated and urgent projects are prioritized and implemented correctly.

“I would insist that we consult our local government units, as they are the ones on the ground,” Teodoro said.

Several local officials and lawmakers have also revealed anomalies in the implementation and utilization of the government’s flood control budget.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson earlier delivered a privilege speech detailing corruption in flood control projects, while Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong have likewise spoken out against irregularities in flood control programs.

On Thursday, Malacañang called on government agencies to revisit their respective spending plans for 2026 to check for any possible budget insertions, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro saying other agencies should take the initiative to review their budget proposals in the 2026 NEP to correct any discrepancies and prevent insertions.

Newly minted Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon asked the House of Representatives for a week to revisit the 2026 proposed budget of the DPWH.

Ping will help Vince

Dizon’s anti-corruption campaign will receive the necessary support from Lacson, including the gathering of hard evidence against agency personnel involved in misdeeds.

In his social media post on Saturday, Lacson said his office will furnish Dizon with “damning evidence” against corrupt officials in the agency, which he described as “low-hanging rotten fruits” in urgent need of removal.

Lacson, who detailed the corruption behind substandard and ghost flood control projects in a privilege speech on 20 August, indicated the evidence should not only serve as proof against corrupt officials but also as a deterrent for others as well.