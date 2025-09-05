Where life grows with you

Following the bold brand refresh of SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the company introduces SMDC Nature — one of its newly defined residential segments — offering a mid-rise portfolio grounded in sustainable design, wellness-centered living, and a lifestyle that grows with you.

At a time when families are seeking more balance in their lives — more space, more green and more meaningful connection — SMDC Nature responds with thoughtfully planned communities where comfort and care for the environment are seamlessly integrated.

“Nature isn’t a theme. It’s a responsibility,” Jessica Sy, vice president and head of Design, Innovation and Strategy at SMDC, said. “With SMDC Nature, we’re creating homes that give more back — to residents, to communities and to the environment. We’re building with the future in mind, without compromising the ease and access people need today.”

Spanning key urban and emerging locations across the country, SMDC Nature is the clearest expression yet of the company’s commitment to building life-centered communities. While other segments in the refreshed SMDC portfolio cater to specific life stages and aspirations, SMDC Nature is designed for those who seek to live more mindfully — with breathable space, greenery, and everyday convenience thoughtfully woven into the experience.

Across these communities, air quality is prioritized through the integration of thoughtfully planted open spaces and a majority-native plant palette, selected not for aesthetics but for their role in cooling the surroundings, filtering air and supporting biodiversity. In some communities, even nurseries and edible gardens are being implemented to promote greener, self-sustaining living.

Energy-saving features are also standard across SMDC Nature. Common areas are being equipped with renewable energy systems and motion-sensor lighting, expected to yield up to 35 percent energy savings. These features aren’t just environmentally sound; they also reduce long-term operating costs and increase homeowner value.