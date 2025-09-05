Where autumn comes first

While much of Japan marks autumn with lively festivals and bustling city streets, Hokkaido offers a quieter and more intimate encounter with the season. The northern island welcomes fall earlier than the rest of the country, with crimson and gold colors already sweeping its landscapes as early as September.

From mountain ropeways to historic gardens, Hokkaido showcases autumn as a blend of natural spectacle and cultural heritage.

Sapporo’s golden promenades

In the capital city of Sapporo, Odori Park transforms into a golden corridor as ginkgo leaves line its 1.5-kilometer stretch. Visitors can walk beneath glowing foliage while enjoying roasted sweet potatoes from local vendors. Nearby, Hokkaido University offers the famous Gingko Tunnel, a glowing yellow pathway, along with the Heisei Poplar Avenue, which frames the season’s clear skies.

Historic gardens in Hakodate

Kosetsuen Garden in Hakodate, originally a 19th-century villa for the Iwafune merchant family, boasts more than 150 species of trees. The grounds erupt in fiery autumn colors by early September. By late October to November, the Hakodate MOMI-G Festa lights up the garden after dark, creating a magical nighttime display of illuminated foliage.

Highlands and alpine views

The Daisetzuzan Asahidake Ropeway offers one of Japan’s earliest glimpses of autumn. By late August, slopes are already streaked with red, yellow and gold. A cable car ride from Sugatami Station reveals sweeping views of snow-dusted ridges and golden alpine grasses rippling in the wind.

Natural wonders in Biei

In Biei, Shirogane Blue Pond reflects autumn’s beauty with its striking turquoise waters framed by golden larches and submerged tree trunks. Just minutes away, Shirahige Waterfall cascades into the same Blue River, creating a dramatic view of azure waters against fiery autumn slopes.

Rest and renewal in Jozankei Onsen

An hour from Sapporo, Jozankei Onsen provides travelers with a restorative retreat. Nestled in a river gorge, its hot spring baths are surrounded by cliffs glowing with autumn hues. Visitors may opt for private outdoor ryokan baths or free riverside foot pools, immersing themselves in both warmth and scenery.

Autumn, Hokkaido’s way

Unlike the festive chaos of Japan’s larger cities, Hokkaido’s autumn charms lie in its quiet authenticity. Here, every fiery leaf, mountain view, and steaming hot spring offers a reminder of how the season is meant to be experienced: unhurried, natural and unforgettable.