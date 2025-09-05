What planets say about corruption

In March of this year, I wrote about an astrological movement of Neptune (on 30 March 2025), breaking all illusions, allowing truth to come out into the open. Neptune, the planet of dreams, deception and spiritual awakening, moves purposefully through this transit of touching a zero degree in the Aries point of the astrological wheel. This is important as Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and the zero point marks a totally new beginning, a reset, a total shift.
With that transit, the veils of illusion that have long obscured truths in our collective consciousness started to be taken down. In the Philippine context, we are seeing the deep corruption exploding now and clarity of our government’s systems’ rot. We see the muck and stench of a system breaking and imploding on itself.
But this is global, too. Closest to us is Indonesia with extreme violence expressed by a people in sheer anger and frustration. Neptune’s fog can confuse, but it also dissolves falsehood — inviting us to awake, to question, and to reclaim our soul sovereignty as a nation.
This is the moment where the whole curtain is being drawn back, revealing things we all knew, heard about and many even practiced. Truth: corruption in our country has been on steroids through decades. This Neptunian veil of illusion is not only present in our governance, but is also painfully visible in the glaring contrast between those who benefit from corrupt systems leaving the majority in suffering.
Moving through social media, we gape as we see contactors and politicians greedily embracing money and power. Plus flaunt luxury lifestyles with no social conscience. If the leaders can do it, surely why not those below? This is the spell of Neptune: the seduction of glamour masking a deep social and spiritual disconnect. Yet beneath the illusion today, the collection soul of the nation stirs.
It is infuriating and enraging at the utter shamelessness of how these “nepo-babies” and contractors, drooling with blood money, flaunt their lavish lifestyles. Meanwhile, millions of Filipinos cannot even afford a decent meal.
Every post, every display of excess, is a slap on the face of all of us Filipinos who endure hunger and injustice, who pay taxes or struggle to carve out a decent living. They strut in designer clothing, sip imported drinks in luxury resorts, and show off cars worth more than entire barangays.
Are these people for real? Either they are completely blind and indifferent to the daily suffering of the poor — even managing to say in interviews that, “These were gifts from the Lord” — or it is pure arrogance, entitlement and a total disconnection from reality.
Here we see Neptune at its most enticing, revealing the illusions of the world, taking away the veils and letting cold reality come through for all in our right minds, to see.
A contractor friend of ours said that he has sat through meetings when congresswomen would straight out ask for 20 percent of the project budget. He would just politely stand up and leave the room. Many of us hear of corruption from the very top, where government projects would allocate percentages all the way down through the agencies and into contracts. It is corruption in steroids, with the next generations taking on ever expanding national debt.
Now there are questions whether anything will come of all this whistleblowing and investigations. Is this all an act? Political posturing? We have become so blasé because of the past. Who will be accountable — as it goes straight to the top?
Something good is coming
Let me give my two centavos’ worth of astrological readings: yes, something good is coming out of this, and real change can come from this.
I say this because of the supporting energy of the karmic disciplinarian planet Saturn also in Aries, in conjunction to Neptune. Saturn represents structures’ breakdowns and also the creation and building of new ones. We, who have kept quiet all these years, who have allowed this corruption to be systemic, will want to roll our sleeves and really push for changes.
An honest businessman shared his dilemma with me. He has opportunities for work but with some questionable associates. How much can he hold on to his values?
My answer... if you feel you are stronger to turn the tide to effect change, this is the correct time to move in, to push for honest and correct systems. This is the power of choice.
If, as a collective, we have this mindset, then we can truly change things. I say this with conviction because of the energy of the times…a period that demands a complete shift away from the old, towards a new we must build not just for the personal but rather, the collective good.
Neptune will be in this position until 2039 so for the next 14 years, things will start to look so very different.
Saturn will bring forth karma, both good and bad, and bring this into our structured world. So, social systems and governments will have all their muck taken out first for all to see the decay of the systems. Then we build from scratch.
Who is WE? WE, the people. This is where real power is and you must believe this. This is Pluto in Aquarius now present through its initial cathartic phase of destruction and crisis.
In another past article, I also mentioned that new leaders will start to rise starting 2028. There will come real leaders with the correct values, leadership abilities to change and overhaul the system. We would be seeing some of them coming out now.
Here is the last whammy — why I find this period sooooo exciting. This September is eclipse season, and we are presently under the period called “shadow of the eclipse.” This is that disorienting time of transition and revelations. It is neither one or the other, so it is confusing and foggy.
There is a saying that “eclipses don’t ask, they act.” Eclipses are cosmic catalysts (or cosmic detox time) that disrupt the status quo. They are supercharged periods, unlike an ordinary new or full moon. They push us forward karmically and accelerates our fate.
Things happen even faster. Where normally events that can take months to unfold, can do so in a few weeks, with endings, beginning and even deeper revelations. Secrets are exposed, truth bombs come more, and like a pressure valve, something snaps, ends, or begins. Purging will intensify. So expect this all in levels of personal, national and even global events.
This 8 September at 2:12 a.m. (Manila time), we have a full lunar eclipse, and a blood moon at its intensity in the sign of Pisces. This period will bring closures and endings. On 22 September at 1:29 a.m. (Manila time) there will be a deep partial solar eclipse in the sign of Virgo. This will push us forward even if we don’t exactly know where we are going.
Expect more “eclipsing” of people out of positions. Expect a push towards practical improvements and grounded decisions. And the opportunity to manifest long term efficiency and real-world results. This is a period to integrate our collective national dreams with discipline, faith with form, and inner truth with external order.
So let us understand the messages of the underlying astrological patterns. Beneath all the corruption chaos, there is a deeper pattern. Corruption is evil. Evil is being unmasked. The power is with the people now. May all who have benefited from corruption squirm in their seats like animals in cages get into their corners. The light is shining on us all.
Beyond our the moral outrage, lamentations and posturing we must push for a national movement to institutionalize robust structural reforms.
And it is for us, all who want change, honesty, integrity and transparency, to push the steadfast fight forward.
Let us keep on the reporting, the investigation, the information dissemination. Let us push the lawmakers to act and move. Let us call out what is wrong with our laws and system and demand for changes. Let’s ride the cosmic wave. Saturn and Neptune’s energies together is a push for self-sufficiency. Pluto’s power will awaken our collective strength. And the eclipse season will surely push things forward.