What planets say about corruption

Let me give my two centavos’ worth of astrological readings: yes, something good is coming out of this, and real change can come from this.

I say this because of the supporting energy of the karmic disciplinarian planet Saturn also in Aries, in conjunction to Neptune. Saturn represents structures’ breakdowns and also the creation and building of new ones. We, who have kept quiet all these years, who have allowed this corruption to be systemic, will want to roll our sleeves and really push for changes.

An honest businessman shared his dilemma with me. He has opportunities for work but with some questionable associates. How much can he hold on to his values?

My answer... if you feel you are stronger to turn the tide to effect change, this is the correct time to move in, to push for honest and correct systems. This is the power of choice.

If, as a collective, we have this mindset, then we can truly change things. I say this with conviction because of the energy of the times…a period that demands a complete shift away from the old, towards a new we must build not just for the personal but rather, the collective good.

Neptune will be in this position until 2039 so for the next 14 years, things will start to look so very different.

Saturn will bring forth karma, both good and bad, and bring this into our structured world. So, social systems and governments will have all their muck taken out first for all to see the decay of the systems. Then we build from scratch.

Who is WE? WE, the people. This is where real power is and you must believe this. This is Pluto in Aquarius now present through its initial cathartic phase of destruction and crisis.

In another past article, I also mentioned that new leaders will start to rise starting 2028. There will come real leaders with the correct values, leadership abilities to change and overhaul the system. We would be seeing some of them coming out now.

Here is the last whammy — why I find this period sooooo exciting. This September is eclipse season, and we are presently under the period called “shadow of the eclipse.” This is that disorienting time of transition and revelations. It is neither one or the other, so it is confusing and foggy.

There is a saying that “eclipses don’t ask, they act.” Eclipses are cosmic catalysts (or cosmic detox time) that disrupt the status quo. They are supercharged periods, unlike an ordinary new or full moon. They push us forward karmically and accelerates our fate.

Things happen even faster. Where normally events that can take months to unfold, can do so in a few weeks, with endings, beginning and even deeper revelations. Secrets are exposed, truth bombs come more, and like a pressure valve, something snaps, ends, or begins. Purging will intensify. So expect this all in levels of personal, national and even global events.

This 8 September at 2:12 a.m. (Manila time), we have a full lunar eclipse, and a blood moon at its intensity in the sign of Pisces. This period will bring closures and endings. On 22 September at 1:29 a.m. (Manila time) there will be a deep partial solar eclipse in the sign of Virgo. This will push us forward even if we don’t exactly know where we are going.

Expect more “eclipsing” of people out of positions. Expect a push towards practical improvements and grounded decisions. And the opportunity to manifest long term efficiency and real-world results. This is a period to integrate our collective national dreams with discipline, faith with form, and inner truth with external order.

So let us understand the messages of the underlying astrological patterns. Beneath all the corruption chaos, there is a deeper pattern. Corruption is evil. Evil is being unmasked. The power is with the people now. May all who have benefited from corruption squirm in their seats like animals in cages get into their corners. The light is shining on us all.

Beyond our the moral outrage, lamentations and posturing we must push for a national movement to institutionalize robust structural reforms.

And it is for us, all who want change, honesty, integrity and transparency, to push the steadfast fight forward.

Let us keep on the reporting, the investigation, the information dissemination. Let us push the lawmakers to act and move. Let us call out what is wrong with our laws and system and demand for changes. Let’s ride the cosmic wave. Saturn and Neptune’s energies together is a push for self-sufficiency. Pluto’s power will awaken our collective strength. And the eclipse season will surely push things forward.