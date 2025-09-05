U.S. to cut military aid for Europe

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States plans to end long-running military assistance for European countries close to Russia, as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes the continent to play a greater role in its own defense, media reports said Thursday.

The Washington Post quoted six people familiar with the matter as confirming the move, which the newspaper said would impact hundreds of millions of dollars in aid aimed at bolstering defenses against Russia.

The Financial Times also reported the news, saying US officials informed European diplomats last week about Washington’s decision to halt funding for programs to train and equip eastern European militaries along Russia’s border.

A White House official pointed to a January executive order by Trump on the reevaluation of US foreign aid but did not confirm specifics of the decision to cut security assistance.

“This action has been coordinated with European countries in line with the executive order and the president’s longstanding emphasis on ensuring Europe takes more responsibility for its own defense,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The decision to curb assistance for countries located near Russia comes as Trump struggles to end Moscow’s three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has long been skeptical of both US defense spending in Europe and aid for Ukraine, pushing some of Washington’s closest allies to play a greater role on both fronts.

Ukraine foreign force

The reports emerge as more than two dozen European countries pledged to join a “reassurance” force to deploy in the wartorn country after any eventual peace deal with Russia.

Moscow rejected the force to deter Russia from again attacking its neighbor that a coalition of mainly European countries want to offer to Ukraine if the war ends via a peace deal or a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be target for the Russian army.