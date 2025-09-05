UAAP takes pride in football

Action in football takes the spotlight when Season 88 of the Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) gets going after a rousing staging the previous year.

Rely San Agustin, now serving his 10th consecutive year as Tournament Commissioner, expressed pride in the league’s continued progress after last year’s campaign hosted by Far Eastern University (FEU).

“The last season for me was successful. In terms of the men’s division, we saw an exciting final between Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila University that went into a shootout. In the high school boys’ division, we saw FEU-Diliman’s reign end after 12 years, with University of Santo Tomas winning its first-ever UAAP championship,” San Agustin said.

“And also, I would like to point out that in the high school boys’ division, we were able to have guest teams in Claret and Southridge, which created quite an impact, especially for the division; finally, they had a semifinal round. It was just so nice to see these new teams having the support from their communities,” he added.

This season, tournament host University of the Philippines made key adjustments to the collegiate schedule to accommodate two major international events: the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, which the Philippines will host in November, and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

The move ensures that UAAP student-athletes can answer national team call-ups, while also giving the local football community the chance to support the squads.

“Season 88 will be very special for us, not only for the league, but for the country. We have, of course, the U23 men’s team participating in the SEA Games, and we also have the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup that will commence on November 21,” said San Agustin.

“So, I think, in support of these two major events, the UAAP has decided that we will adjust our schedule to make sure, as a sign of unity, that when these two tournaments commence, the whole football community is there to either support by watching it or by being in the venue onsite.”