Trailblazer of timeless spaces: Ar. Jose Pedro ‘Bong’ Recio

There is still something poetic about an architect who prefers to sketch by hand in a world dominated by trends, artificial intelligence and constantly changing skylines. Jose Pedro “Bong” Recio is a visionary who has influenced architectural designs around Asia while staying committed to his passion for art, integrity in design and essence of architecture.

His resume initially appears to be a list of artistic accomplishments: graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, seasoned designer in Hong Kong’s most prestigious firms, co-founder of RECIO+CASAS and currently Principal of RCHITECTS, Inc. Behind the tall skyscrapers and decades of international experience, however, lies a man who’s story started with a pencil, paper and a strong passion for drawing.

“I always liked drawing,” Recio begins, reflecting on his childhood days filled with art classes and oil paintings.

There were no architects in the family — just an uncle who painted on the side — but that was enough to spark a young Bong Recio’s imagination. “As far as I was concerned, architects just drew all day,” he says with a laugh to DAILY TRIBUNE.

This passion led him to the halls of UST, and soon after, to Hong Kong in 1976, where worked at firms like Eric Cumine Associates, Wong Tung International, and M. Moser Associates — eventually becoming a partner.

In 1988, Recio co-founded RECIO+CASAS, and later, in 2008, launched his own firm, RCHITECTS, Inc., where he leads a tight-knit team designing everything from luxury resorts to institutional buildings.