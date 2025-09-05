Trailblazer of timeless spaces: Ar. Jose Pedro ‘Bong’ Recio

There is still something poetic about an architect who prefers to sketch by hand in a world dominated by trends, artificial intelligence and constantly changing skylines. Jose Pedro “Bong” Recio is a visionary who has influenced architectural designs around Asia while staying committed to his passion for art, integrity in design and essence of architecture.
His resume initially appears to be a list of artistic accomplishments: graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, seasoned designer in Hong Kong’s most prestigious firms, co-founder of RECIO+CASAS and currently Principal of RCHITECTS, Inc. Behind the tall skyscrapers and decades of international experience, however, lies a man who’s story started with a pencil, paper and a strong passion for drawing.
“I always liked drawing,” Recio begins, reflecting on his childhood days filled with art classes and oil paintings.
There were no architects in the family — just an uncle who painted on the side — but that was enough to spark a young Bong Recio’s imagination. “As far as I was concerned, architects just drew all day,” he says with a laugh to DAILY TRIBUNE.
This passion led him to the halls of UST, and soon after, to Hong Kong in 1976, where worked at firms like Eric Cumine Associates, Wong Tung International, and M. Moser Associates — eventually becoming a partner.
In 1988, Recio co-founded RECIO+CASAS, and later, in 2008, launched his own firm, RCHITECTS, Inc., where he leads a tight-knit team designing everything from luxury resorts to institutional buildings.
Returning home, redefining spaces
In 1992, Recio returned to the Philippines, bringing with him an international sensibility deeply shaped by discipline, innovation and the power of collaboration. Since then, his hand has been behind some of the country’s most iconic landmarks: Shangri-La in Boracay, The Cebu Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and the Church of the Gesu and The New Rizal Library at the Ateneo de Manila University, among others.
In 2008, Recio founded RCHITECTS, Inc., a professional architectural practice, where he now serves as Principal and oversees a group of architects who complete institutional, retail, residential and hospitality projects. Among the noteworthy projects are the FEU-Tech Center, the San Antonio Plaza in Forbes Park Makati and the Bellevue Resort Bohol.
But Recio’s approach isn’t about showy design. It’s about livability, honesty, and the long game. He said, “Today, we make conscious choices — like passive design, orientation and materials — to ensure structures are built with purpose.”
Man of quiet influence
Despite his accomplishments, Recio prefers intimate communities over massive associations.
While he remains a member of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), it’s the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) that feels more like home. “It’s more personal. You really know everyone. It’s easier to build connections in a group of less than a thousand than in one with 60,000,” he said.
His core memory with PIA? Being recruited by a friend and finding a space where his voice — and values — could thrive.
Recio has been actively involved in architectural discourse since the mid-1990s through mentoring, seminars and institutional reform.
Navigating the future
Recio is well aware of the rise of AI in architecture, calling it both “a double-edged sword” and “inevitable.”
While some see it as a tool for innovation, he raises the question of authorship and heart. “Where’s the soul in a drawing that wasn’t even touched by human hands?” he asks. A self-described “surviving dinosaur,” Recio still starts with freehand sketches — then lets his team digitize the details. “AI is here, yes. But we must be careful not to lose our identity in the process.”
For Recio, architecture is more than aesthetics — it’s responsibility. “Everyone wants to build the tallest, the most iconic, but we forget what the Philippines really needs: Affordable, quality housing,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.
He reminds young architects to keep their feet on the ground: “You are part of nation-building. Don’t ever forget that.”
The man behind the drafting table
Outside of his desk, Recio is a family man and a lifelong sports fan. Lately, he has been enjoying a basic daily routine that combines relaxation and physical activity. He plays badminton once a week and goes on regular walks.
And yes — he’s a Marvel fan, too. His favorite line is what Uncle Ben said to Peter Parker:
“Don’t just follow the path. Make your own trail.”
For someone who has never shied away from taking risks and redefining what Filipino architecture can be —classic, responsible and always from the heart — it’s a perfect mantra.
“Don’t be afraid,” Recio says. “Fall in love with the process. Remember your roots. And don’t forget — you’re not just building structures. You’re building futures.”