'The Conjuring Last Rites' breaks box office records

The Conjuring: Last Rites has set a new record as the highest-grossing midnight screening for any movie in the Philippines.

Rated R-16, The Conjuring: Last Rites has also broken the record for biggest opening for an R-16 movie, previously held by Final Destination Bloodlines.

This latest installment in the Conjuring franchise, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, serves as the farewell installment in the fan-favorite horror movie series.

Directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran, Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events.

“I think the success of the universe has really hinged on the Warrens as a family. That’s why people keep coming back to see the next adventure, the next investigation, the next stage in their lives – it’s because they’ve fallen in love with Ed and Lorraine as portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga," Safran said.