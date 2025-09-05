Teachers hailed as pillars of truth, critical thinking amid challenges

Teachers were placed at the forefront of nation-building as they were lauded for shaping young minds and instilling values that strengthen democracy, especially in the face of fake news and disinformation.

In her National Teachers’ Month message on Friday, Vice President Sara Duterte highlighted the profession’s importance, describing educators as anchors of knowledge and guardians of truth.

"Teachers not only shape the future of a nation, they also fortify the values that hold a nation together, and in a democracy, instill the importance of freedom and the protection of our rights," Duterte said.

Despite crowded classrooms, limited resources, and heavy workloads, teachers continue to show resilience in performing their duties.

"Teachers build a nation through crowded rooms, limited resources, workload, and many other problems that have eroded the education system. And you serve with unwavering dedication," she said, expressing gratitude for their service to the Filipino youth.

Educators, she added, also play a vital role in developing critical thinking among students, equipping them to sift through misinformation and disinformation in both traditional and social media.

"Nanggagaling sa mga guro ang pundasyon ng kaalaman ng mga kabataan at bahagi kayo sa paghubog ng kritikal na pag-iisip. Mahalaga ito sa panahon ng fake news, misinformation, disinformation at iba pang media at social media content na naglalayong manipulahin ang katatohanan at tama," she noted.

"Sana ay mas ihanda natin ang mga kabataan sa landas ng tama at katotohanan. Tandaan din natin na sa bawat hamon, may papel tayo na itanim at palaguin ang pag-asa, pananampalataya, at pagmamahal sa ating mga mag-aaral," Duterte added.