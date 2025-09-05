Tacloban imposes liquor, noise ban amid Bar Exams

TACLOBAN CITY — The local government of Tacloban City is enacting a liquor and noise ban around the school where the 2025 bar examination will be held for candidates in Eastern Visayas.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued Executive Order No. 2025-08-44, which prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol and excessive noise within a 500-meter radius of the Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation (DVOREF), the local testing center.

The bar exam is scheduled for 7, 10 and 14 September 2025.

The executive order also suspends road and building construction and maintenance near the school to ensure a quiet environment. It also prohibits U-turns on Calanipawan Road during exam hours to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, disruptive public gatherings and events, such as “Salubong,” are banned for the duration of the exams.

Romualdez called on residents, motorists and business owners to cooperate.

“Let us support our future lawyers by ensuring a safe and orderly environment during this important occasion,” Romualdez said.